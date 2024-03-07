Walk Held To Raise Awareness About 'Clean Punjab Campaign':
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2024 | 02:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) An awareness walk was held on Tuesday to raise awareness about 'Clean Punjab Campaign' that was launched recently under the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
The walk was led by Chief Officer Municipal Corporation Tariq Proya in which other officials, volunteers, and civil society representatives participated in the event.
During the walk, the participants engaged with the public, emphasizing that cleanliness arrangements were being made across the district's urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Campaign.
They appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities to successfully address cleanliness issues and dispose of waste from their homes and shops properly.
Monitoring of all matters related to cleanliness was also ongoing,he added.
