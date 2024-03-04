Walk held to raise awareness about Clean Punjab Campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Punjab Campaign is successfully ongoing in Bahawalpur.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Secretary Local Government Southern Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi led an awareness walk starting from Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk (Chowk Fuwara) under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.

Chief Executive Officer BMWC Naeem Akhtar and other officials, volunteers, and civil society representatives participated in the event. During the walk, the participants engaged with the public, emphasizing that cleanliness arrangements are being made throughout the district's urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Campaign.

They appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities to successfully address cleanliness issues and dispose of waste from their homes and shops properly.

The DC and Secretary of Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi directed the volunteers to work with patriotic fervor to support the Clean Punjab Campaign and further improve cleanliness arrangements.

CEO Bahawalpur West Management Company Naeem Akhtar mentioned that cleanliness arrangements in Bahawalpur under the Clean Punjab Campaign are being ensured, using modern machinery and the active involvement of field workers.

He added that monitoring of all matters related to cleanliness is also ongoing. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner and Secretary Local Government of South Punjab visited a camp organized to provide awareness to the public regarding cleanliness and distributed brochures related to the Clean Punjab Campaign.