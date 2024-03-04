Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Clean Punjab Campaign
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 04, 2024 | 08:33 PM
Under the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Punjab Campaign is successfully ongoing in Bahawalpur
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2024) Under the directives of Punjab's Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the Clean Punjab Campaign is successfully ongoing in Bahawalpur.
Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa and Secretary Local Government Southern Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi led an awareness walk starting from Khatam-e-Nabuwat Chowk (Chowk Fuwara) under the auspices of Bahawalpur Waste Management Company.
Chief Executive Officer BMWC Naeem Akhtar and other officials, volunteers, and civil society representatives participated in the event. During the walk, the participants engaged with the public, emphasizing that cleanliness arrangements are being made throughout the district's urban and rural areas under the Clean Punjab Campaign.
They appealed to the public to cooperate with the authorities to successfully address cleanliness issues and dispose of waste from their homes and shops properly.
The DC and Secretary of Local Government South Punjab Muhammad Ameen Owaisi directed the volunteers to work with patriotic fervor to support the Clean Punjab Campaign and further improve cleanliness arrangements.
CEO Bahawalpur West Management Company Naeem Akhtar mentioned that cleanliness arrangements in Bahawalpur under the Clean Punjab Campaign are being ensured, using modern machinery and the active involvement of field workers.
He added that monitoring of all matters related to cleanliness is also ongoing. Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner and Secretary Local Government of South Punjab visited a camp organized to provide awareness to the public regarding cleanliness and distributed brochures related to the Clean Punjab Campaign.
Recent Stories
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers
SAI extends registration deadline for spring semester 2023-24
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly
Vatican says no 'right to take life' as France stages landmark abortion vote
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 22
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DPO holds crime meeting with police officers8 minutes ago
-
Dues of KMC employees to be paid soon after formation of the govt: Deputy Mayor8 minutes ago
-
Ibadullah Khan notified as opposition leader in KP assembly15 minutes ago
-
Special Secretary Education call for consensus to ensure uniform policy13 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Germany-based Deutsche Welle visits Karachi University13 minutes ago
-
140 stalls to be set up at PU book fair13 minutes ago
-
Rental Power case hearing adjourned till April 2229 minutes ago
-
NDMA conducts national level “Spring-Thaw 2024” simulation exercises29 minutes ago
-
Court grants pre-arrest bail to Amir Mughal29 minutes ago
-
Azma Bukhari criticizes Omer Ayub29 minutes ago
-
RMC inaugurates annual sports gala28 minutes ago
-
Nooribad case hearing against CM Sindh adjourned28 minutes ago