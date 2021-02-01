Walk held to raise awareness about cleanliness

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) held a walk on Monday to raise awareness among people about cleanliness.

The walk held as part of a ten-day cleanliness campaign was led by Parliamentary Secretary Fazal Elahi.

A large number of people from across the society including WWSP General Manager Operation participated, carrying placards and banners to promote cleanliness and hygiene.

Speaking on the occasion he said that the role of WSSP was important in cleaning the city and sanitation situation had improved due to its efforts.

He said all resources would be used to make Peshawar a city green and clean.

He urged the people to keep their environment clean by dumping the garbage on designated sites, he said that garbage lying in more than 150 private plots had been cleared so far during the campaign.

The ten-day clean-up drive has garnered the support of people from all walks of life, social and political figures and scholars, destroying more than 1,500 tonnes of garbage so far.