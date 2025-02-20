Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Climate Change
Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the auspices of the Environment Protection Department, a walk was held from the DC Office to GPO Chowk, led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, focusing on measures to safeguard against climate change and raise awareness about keeping the environment clean.
The walk was attended by the Deputy Director of the Civil Service academy Lahore, probationary officers from the Civil Service Academy, students, officials from government departments, and representatives from civil society.
Participants carried banners during the walk.
At the conclusion of the event, speakers expressed that it is essential to plant trees to protect against the damages caused by climate change, in order to keep the environment green and vibrant. The participants were also informed about the pollution caused by vehicle emissions. The speakers emphasized that smoke-emitting vehicles should not be allowed on the roads.
Recent Stories
ADNOC’s listed companies targeting continued growth after posting $49.7 billio ..
EDGE, Leonardo DRS partner to reinforce UAE defence, industrial capabilities
EDGE signs MoU with Point Trading Group for Night Vision Goggles
France's Naval Group in talks with UAE on unmanned systems
Abu Dhabi Investment Office partners with China’s Wind Information
Khalifa University joins ATLAS collaboration at CERN in Geneva
EDGE, FNSS partner to modernise Armed Forces' infantry fighting vehicles
Dragon Oil expands investments in Egypt
Karakalpakstan Project wins Energy Globe Award 2024 in Uzbekistan
EDGE, CMN NAVAL explore opportunities to expand global naval capabilities
Abu Dhabi Investment Forum strengthens economic ties with China
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Bangladesh opt to bat first against India
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews measures against dengue in Bahawalpur district5 minutes ago
-
Walk held to raise awareness about climate change5 minutes ago
-
Helvetas hosts experience sharing event to showcase impact of youth empowerment projects6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 17 renting rules violations in search operations6 minutes ago
-
Trial of Civilians in Military Courts; proceedings adjourned for Monday16 minutes ago
-
PTA, MCMC successfully conclude 5G Enablement Masterclass16 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh media persons visit PBC, PTV16 minutes ago
-
Fun fair festival promotes women entrepreneurs16 minutes ago
-
Citizens urged not to allow children to fly kites26 minutes ago
-
Man killed in road mishap26 minutes ago
-
Rain to have positive impact on standing crops26 minutes ago
-
UNFPA delegation visited PSCA headquarters26 minutes ago