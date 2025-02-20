Walk held to raise awareness about climate change

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Under the auspices of the Environment Protection Department, a walk was held from the DC Office to GPO Chowk, led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq, focusing on measures to safeguard against climate change and raise awareness about keeping the environment clean.

The walk was attended by the Deputy Director of the Civil Service academy Lahore, probationary officers from the Civil Service Academy, students, officials from government departments, and representatives from civil society.

Participants carried banners during the walk.

At the conclusion of the event, speakers expressed that it is essential to plant trees to protect against the damages caused by climate change, in order to keep the environment green and vibrant. The participants were also informed about the pollution caused by vehicle emissions. The speakers emphasized that smoke-emitting vehicles should not be allowed on the roads.