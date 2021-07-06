UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Coronavirus Vaccination

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 06:40 PM

Walk held to raise awareness about coronavirus vaccination

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A walk was organized by the Department of Social Welfare and Quaid-e-Azam Medical College, Bahawalpur to raise awareness about vaccination for coronavirus.

Principal Quaid-e-Azam Medical College Dr. Niaz Maqsood led the walk.

Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Aslam Malik, Dr Arif Zaidi, Dr Asiya Aslam, Deputy Director Social Welfare Muhammad Uzair, Medical Social Officer Farhana Akhtar Soomro, Social Welfare Officers Faryal Amin, Asghar Shaheen, Tanzeela Rani, Janaira Sadaf, Medical college teachers and students were participated in the walk. The pamphlets were also distributed among the people.

More Stories From Pakistan

