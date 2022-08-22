UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Dengue

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

Walk held to raise awareness about dengue

A walk was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday to create awareness among the people about preventive measures related to dengue

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :A walk was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner's office on Monday to create awareness among the people about preventive measures related to dengue.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Parvez Waraich led the walk while Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal, DHO Dr. Khalid Arain, Dr. Khalid Chanar, Dr. Anila, President Chamber of Commerce Hafiz Muhammad Yunus, representatives of civil society, officers of various departments, participated in the walk.

The participants were carrying banners and placards with messages related to the prevention from dengue were inscribed. At the end of the walk, DC said that effective measures are being taken to stay safe from dengue.

He said that water should not be allowed to accumulate at offices, business centers and residences so that dengue larva does not grow.

He said that the awareness among people should be raised and the preventive measures given by the health department should be followed, adding that the implementation of the SOPs formulated by the health department should be ensured so that all members of the society can be protected from the dengue mosquito.

The DC also presided over a review meeting on anti-dengue measures in the committee room of his office. He said that all departments should participate in the dengue eradication campaign under an integrated strategy.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar, CEO Health Dr. Anjum Iqbal, and officers and focal persons of other relevant departments were present on this occasion.

DC Zahid Akhtar Waraich said that field monitoring should be made more effective and legal action should be taken against institutions and business centers that do not take safety measures.

He said that coverage of dengue hotspots should be ensured. Indoor and outdoor surveillance teams should work actively in the field and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard.

