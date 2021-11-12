UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Measles, Rubella Vaccination

The measles and Rubella vaccination campaign will be held from November 15 to November 27 in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The measles and Rubella vaccination campaign will be held from November 15 to November 27 in Bahawalpur.

Children aged 9 months to 15 years across the district will be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the campaign. To raise awareness in this regard, a walk was held from the office of the District Health Authority to Khatam Nabuwat Chowk which was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Farooq Qamar. CEO Health Dr Muhammad Iqbal Makwal, District Coordinator Khalid Chanar, UNICEF representative Dr Zakir Ali, officers of various departments, students and staff of Health Department and representatives of civil society participated in the walk.

Participants carried banners with information related to measles and rubella vaccines inscribed. More than 1.5 million children between the ages of 9 months to 15 years will be vaccinated against measles and rubella during the measles and rubella vaccination campaign.

