Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Narcotics

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zaheer Anwar Jappa Thursday organized a walk to educate people about the side effects of drugs.

He led the walk and Deputy Director of Social Welfare Mohammad Uzair, officers of the Social Welfare Department, doctors, paramedical staff, and social workers also participated in the walk. The walk was started from Bahawal Victoria Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner said that parents should play their role in keeping the young generation safe from narcotics.

He said that psychologists should go to educational institutions and deliver lectures about drug abuse.

He said that committees will also be formed at the neighbourhood level to raise public awareness about narcotic drugs. Parents and teachers should play their role in the education and training of children.

Proper counselling should be done for the rehabilitation of people. Psychologist Professor Dr Niaz Maqsood said that the usage of narcotics also affects mental abilities.

Medical Superintendent Bahawal Victoria Hospital Dr Amir Mahmood Bukhari said that Bahawal Victoria Hospital has a Department for Mental Diseases, Psychiatry, and Anti-Narcotics, where drug addicts are being treated.

