Walk held to raise awareness about smog

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar has said it is our collective responsibility to protect the environment and follow the laws issued by the government.

He was addressing a walk held to raise public awareness against smog. He said all safety measures should be taken to protect the environment.

To make the region smog-freee, 813 kilns in Bahawalpur division were shifted to zigzag technology, he added.

The commissioner warned that burning of crop residue was strictly prohibited and strict legal action would be taken and heavy fines to be imposed on those who pollute the environment.

He said action would also be taken against all kiln owners who did implement the government's rules regarding environmental protection.

Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Zahid Pervez Waraich, Assistant Commissioner General Liaqat Ali Gilani and others also participated in the walk.