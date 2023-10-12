Open Menu

Walk Held To Raise Awareness About Smog

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2023 | 06:52 PM

Walk held to raise awareness about smog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2023) An awareness walk was held by Bahawalpur Waste Management Company to raise awareness about smog. The walk started from Khatam-e-Nubowat Chowk and ended at Derawari Gate. Officers and staff of BWMC participated in the walk.

The participants of the walk distributed pamphlets among the citizens to create awareness about smog.

They conveyed the message of the Punjab government and instructed that health-related problems may increase due to air pollution and smog. They appealed to the citizens to take protective measures to avoid smog.

They also said that citizens should not burn the garbage instead they should hand over their garbage to the BMWC staff. They further said that citizens should follow the government's guidelines and inform the company helpline 1139 or the company mobile application "Saaf Bahawalpur" about garbage.

