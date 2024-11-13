Walk held to raise awareness about smog

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A walk was organised under the auspices of the Bahawalpur district administration from the DC office to raise awareness about protection against smog

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2024) A walk was organised under the auspices of the Bahawalpur district administration from the DC office to raise awareness about protection against smog.

The walk was led by Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr. Farhan Farooq and officers and staff from various departments, along with representatives from civil society, participated in the walk, holding banners and panaflexes that provided information on smog prevention and safety measures.

Speaking to the participants, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Ameer Taimoor emphasized the importance of avoiding burning crop residues and waste to prevent smog and urged that smoke-emitting vehicles should not be brought onto the roads.

He stated that all members of society must play their part in eliminating smog.

The Assistant Director of Environment mentioned that legal action is being taken against brick kilns, transport, and those who burn crop residues, which contribute to environmental pollution and smog. After the walk aimed at raising awareness about protection against smog, face masks were distributed

among the people, and the Forest Department provided plants.