Walk Held To Raise Awareness Against Corruption

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 06th December 2021 | 08:58 PM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) organised a walk here on Monday to create awareness against the menace of corruption, in connection with the World Anti-Corruption Day

Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi led the walk while senior tutor Dr Abdul Naveed, Dr Anwar ul Haq, Dr Asim Aqeel, other faculty members and a large number of students participated in it.

Addressing the participants, Pro VC Dr Anas Sarwar Qureshi said that self-accountability was the need of the hour for eradicating the menace of corruption from the society.

He said that social evils were penetrating among the society with the passage of time.

"We could get rid of the menace of corruption by following the teachings of Holy Quran and Sunnah of Holy Prophet (PBUH)," he added.

He said that steps were being taken in class rooms as well as training workshops for character building of the students according to the Islamic and eastern traditions.

Dr Anas said that Pakistan came into being in the name of islam and now it was our collective responsibility to play the role for the development of country.

