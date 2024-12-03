Open Menu

Walk Held To Raise Awareness Against Corruption

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:00 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Thesil Paharpur administration held a walk to raise awareness about eradicating corruption from society.

According to the district administration, the walk was led by Assistant Commissioner Sohny Saleem to encourage citizens to actively participate in the fight against corruption.

The event was part of a larger anti-corruption campaign organized on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, in accordance with the instructions from the provincial government.

The walk, which attracted a large number of participants, chanted slogans to promote the message of transparency and integrity within the society.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against corruption.

Addressing the occasion, the AC said that corruption was a menace that weakened society economically, socially, and morally.

She underlined the need for making collective efforts to uproot it completely in order to ensure the country’s socio-economic prosperity.

"Eradicating corruption is a shared responsibility, and through collective efforts, we can build a cleaner, more transparent society," Ms. Saleem added.

