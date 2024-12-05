Walk held to raise awareness against corruption

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) A walk to raise awareness against corruption was held under auspices of the district administration Tank here on Thursday.

The walk was organized as part of the provincial government’s Anti-Corruption Week that is being observed to combat corruption in all its forms.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Allah Noor supervised the walk which saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner Shaukat Iqbal, Additional Assistant Commissioner Hassan Shah, and heads of various departments, carrying a banner inscribed with slogans against corruption.

In addition, individuals from various walks of life also took part and expressed their commitment to combating corruption.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers stressed collective efforts to prevent corruption.

They reaffirmed their determination to take strict actions against corruption and promote transparency in public institutions.

Leading the walk, Allah Noor, the Additional Deputy Commissioner said that the government was committed to eliminating corruption in public service and is working together with all departments to make this campaign a success.

