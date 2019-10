Rescue 1122 on Tuesday organized a walk to commemorate the victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake that had hit Kashmir and Pothohar region

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) : Rescue 1122 on Tuesday organized a walk to commemorate the victims of October 8, 2005 earthquake that had hit Kashmir and Pothohar region.

District Emergency Officer, Dr Kaleemullah led the walk which started from Kalma Chowk and concluded at Chowk Katchery.