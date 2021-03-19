UrduPoint.com
Walk Held To Sensitize People To Keep City Clean

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 19th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

Walk held to sensitize people to keep city clean

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2021 ) :Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Asif Khan Friday asked the people to play their role in keeping the city clean.

He was talking to media at the concluding ceremony of awareness walk, organized by the National Highways and Motorway Police (NHMP) in collaboration with Water and Sanitation Peshawar (WSP) at Peshawar Toll Plaza on Motorway (M-1).

The walk was also attended by MPA Arbab Jahangir Khan, Secretary Local Government Shakeel Ahmed, DIG Motorway Ashfaq Ahmed, WSP CEO Nasir Hassan, officials of NHMP, representatives of WSP and civil society.

Asif Khan said, clenliness was our religious obligation.

Other speakers also highlighted the multiple benefits of cleanliness.

Later, gifts were distributed among WSP staff and workers on behalf of NHMP on the occasion.

