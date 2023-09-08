Walk held to sheds light on Illiteracy crisis

SOS Foundation on Friday organized an awareness walk to mark World Literacy Day here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :SOS Foundation on Friday organized an awareness walk to mark World Literacy Day here.

Children from various schools, educationists, social workers, and individuals from all walks of life have participated in the walk to share a common goal for eradicating illiteracy in Pakistan.

The event aimed to spotlight the critical issue of illiteracy and the alarming number of 1.8 million out-of-school children who are currently being overlooked.

The awareness walk commenced at 10:30 a.m. from Super Market F-6 and culminated at the prestigious National Press Club in Islamabad.