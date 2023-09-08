Open Menu

Walk Held To Sheds Light On Illiteracy Crisis

Faizan Hashmi Published September 08, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Walk held to sheds light on Illiteracy crisis

SOS Foundation on Friday organized an awareness walk to mark World Literacy Day here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :SOS Foundation on Friday organized an awareness walk to mark World Literacy Day here.

Children from various schools, educationists, social workers, and individuals from all walks of life have participated in the walk to share a common goal for eradicating illiteracy in Pakistan.

The event aimed to spotlight the critical issue of illiteracy and the alarming number of 1.8 million out-of-school children who are currently being overlooked.

The awareness walk commenced at 10:30 a.m. from Super Market F-6 and culminated at the prestigious National Press Club in Islamabad.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad World Somali Shilling Market Event All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) KP calls for holding ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) KP calls for holding general elections within 90 d ..

9 minutes ago
 Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos pr ..

Crackdown launched against Qila Abdullah narcos producing factories

9 minutes ago
 UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Pa ..

UN condemns school occupations amid violence in Palestine camp

9 minutes ago
 Health experts urge to ban nicotine products

Health experts urge to ban nicotine products

9 minutes ago
 Health experts urges to ban nicotine products

Health experts urges to ban nicotine products

3 minutes ago
 Russians in Pyongyang in fresh signs of border ope ..

Russians in Pyongyang in fresh signs of border opening

3 minutes ago
Sadiqabad police arrest two robbers, street crimin ..

Sadiqabad police arrest two robbers, street criminals

3 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner assures normalcy in Chitral

Deputy Commissioner assures normalcy in Chitral

3 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as traders eye further US rate hike ..

Stocks advance as traders eye further US rate hike

11 minutes ago
 MoU inked to set up a special unit for new-born ba ..

MoU inked to set up a special unit for new-born babies in SMH

11 minutes ago
 Character building, polishing students is primary ..

Character building, polishing students is primary responsibility of teachers: Pu ..

2 hours ago
 AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies m ..

AJK President seeks vibrant role of civic bodies members for public welfare

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan