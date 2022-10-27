UrduPoint.com

Walk Held To Show Solidarity With People Of Kashmir

Umer Jamshaid Published October 27, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Walk held to show solidarity with people of Kashmir

BANNU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :A walk was held to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Thursday.

The walk held under auspices of the district administration to observe 27 October as the Black Day, was led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Hamid Iqbal.

Besides officers of all departments of the district administration including Deputy Commissioner office and Assistant Director Local, a large of people from all walks of life attended the protest walk.

The participants were carrying banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities and human rights violations in the IIOJK.

They chanted slogans in favor of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with Kashmiri people.

Condemning the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK, the Additional Deputy Commissioner urged the United Nations(UN) to take serious notice of Kashmiri genocide in the Indian Occupied Kashmir and make efforts to implement its own resolutions and stop India from human rights violations in held Kashmir.

He said that these illegal acts had exposed real face of the so-called secular state and proved that there was no room for minorities in India where Muslims and Kashmiris were being subjected to serious human rights abuses, extra judicial killings and state-terrorism.

