Walk Held Under "Fix A Week" To Avoid Wastage Of Water

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) organized a walk under "Fix A Leak" campaign urging the consumers to use water judiciously.

Addressing the participants, MD WASA Raja Shouket said that water is a divine gift which should be valued.

He said that our society wastes enormous amount of water and we must need to devise plan to fight wastage of water.

MD WASA said that 35% of wasted water can be saved by eliminating leakages and urged the consumers to start this campaign from their home to prevent wastage of water, he said.

He said that authority has been given a special task to the concerned to eliminate leakages as well as providing assistance for repairing domestic and commercial leaks of customers across the city.

Consumers can register their complaints regarding water supply leakages on toll free number 1334.

On the occasion, pamphlets and leaflets were distributed besides awareness banners were also exhibited across the city.