UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Held Under "Fix A Week" To Avoid Wastage Of Water

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 07th October 2020 | 06:21 PM

Walk held under

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) organized a walk under "Fix A Leak" campaign urging the consumers to use water judiciously.

Addressing the participants, MD WASA Raja Shouket said that water is a divine gift which should be valued.

He said that our society wastes enormous amount of water and we must need to devise plan to fight wastage of water.

MD WASA said that 35% of wasted water can be saved by eliminating leakages and urged the consumers to start this campaign from their home to prevent wastage of water, he said.

He said that authority has been given a special task to the concerned to eliminate leakages as well as providing assistance for repairing domestic and commercial leaks of customers across the city.

Consumers can register their complaints regarding water supply leakages on toll free number 1334.

On the occasion, pamphlets and leaflets were distributed besides awareness banners were also exhibited across the city.

Related Topics

Water From

Recent Stories

Climate Change Minister chairs 3rd meeting of Nati ..

9 minutes ago

IDEX signs agreement with ISDEF to establish Israe ..

9 minutes ago

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold2 Change the Shape of the Fut ..

18 minutes ago

Cotton economy continuously neglected: Mian Zahid ..

23 minutes ago

Update on the first Covid-19 tests of women cricke ..

27 minutes ago

Balochistan call-up Quetta-born Abdul Wahid Bangal ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.