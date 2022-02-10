UrduPoint.com

Walk In Interview In Education Dept On Feb 14

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Walk in interview in Education Dept on Feb 14

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :District education Authority has cancelled the date for recruitment in Education that was set for 9th of February and announced that now the candidates would walk in interview on 14th February.

According to a press release issued by the District Education Authority Bahawalpur here, earlier, 9th of February was set as date for walk in interview for recruitment against posts of BPS-04 in Education Department. It said that due to some reasons, the stipulated date was cancelled and now, 14th of February was set as date for walk in interview for the recruitment against the posts.

The candidates were asked to ensure their presence at the venues of interviews.

>