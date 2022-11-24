Walk in interviews conducted for recruitment of disable persons

The district administration has conducted walk in interview of the disable persons for the recruitment on vacant posts of grade 1 to IV in various government departments on Thursday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration has conducted walk in interview of the disable persons for the recruitment on vacant posts of grade 1 to IV in various government departments on Thursday.

On the orders of the Supreme Court and instrictions of the Sindh Chief Secretary, the interview was held under the supervision of the ADC-II, Qaim Akbar Namai at Niaz Stadium.

A team comprising Section Officer SGA&CD Jam Mansoor Ahmed Lakhan, Mukhtiarkar Zohaib Memon and others interviewed disable candidates.

The walk in interview process will also be held on November 25 (Friday) in which eligible candidates would be recruited in vacant posts of grade I to IV, statement said.