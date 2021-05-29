Walk in vaccination for people with 30 years of age and above begins today

(@fidahassanain)

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar has urged people to go to vaccination centre and get vaccination.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 29th, 2021) Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said walk-in vaccination for people aged 30 and above began today (Saturday).

Asad Umar urged the people with 30 years of age and above to go to vaccination centre and get vaccination.

Taking to Twitter, the minister wrote: “In the NCOC meeting today it was decided to open up walk in vaccination for 30 plus from tomorrow . So if you are 30 or older and registered please go to any vaccination centre and get vaccinated,”.

A day earlier, Parliamentary Secretary Health Dr.

Nausheen Hamid said that so far 10 percent population of the country was vaccinated against COVID-19.

Talking to a tv, Dr. Nausheen Hamid said vaccination process would be boost in coming days to protect the precious lives.

Replying to a question, Nausheen Hamid said number of positive coronavirus cases decreasing day by day due to effective steps against pandemic virus.

She said the government was taking various steps for maximum vaccination of population and by 2021 around 70 million people would be vaccinated as per target.