Walk marks Earth Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) An awareness walk for environment protection in connection with "Earth Day" was held at the DC Office Complex on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Secretary Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab Jalal Hassan, Deputy Director Environment Maqsood Rabbani Butt, Inspector Environment Shahid Ali, Chairperson Green Tab Wafa Usman, President Plastic Bags Association Riaz Ahmed and General Secretary Fiaz Ahmed Malik besides people from different walks of life participated in the walk.

Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed local officials of the Plastic Association to stop the sale of plastic bags as per the instructions of the Punjab government.

He said that on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, there would be a complete ban on the use of all types of shopping bags and polythene bags from June 5 to clean the environment from plastic bags. The purpose is to reduce the risks posed to human, wildlife and aquatic life by the increasing use of plastic, he added.

He said that use of food items in plastic bags is causing cancer. "Plastic bags are not only affecting life on the planet but also causing environmental pollution. The recent torrential rains in Dubai are a manifestation of this. Forests should be planted and there should be a shift to green energy," he added.