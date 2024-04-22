Walk Marks Earth Day
Faizan Hashmi Published April 22, 2024 | 06:29 PM
An awareness walk for environment protection in connection with "Earth Day" was held at the DC Office Complex on Monday
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) An awareness walk for environment protection in connection with "Earth Day" was held at the DC Office Complex on Monday.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain, President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Chaudhry Naveed Ashraf, Secretary Special Economic Zone Authority Punjab Jalal Hassan, Deputy Director Environment Maqsood Rabbani Butt, Inspector Environment Shahid Ali, Chairperson Green Tab Wafa Usman, President Plastic Bags Association Riaz Ahmed and General Secretary Fiaz Ahmed Malik besides people from different walks of life participated in the walk.
Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Muhammad Zulqarnain directed local officials of the Plastic Association to stop the sale of plastic bags as per the instructions of the Punjab government.
He said that on the directive of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, there would be a complete ban on the use of all types of shopping bags and polythene bags from June 5 to clean the environment from plastic bags. The purpose is to reduce the risks posed to human, wildlife and aquatic life by the increasing use of plastic, he added.
He said that use of food items in plastic bags is causing cancer. "Plastic bags are not only affecting life on the planet but also causing environmental pollution. The recent torrential rains in Dubai are a manifestation of this. Forests should be planted and there should be a shift to green energy," he added.
Recent Stories
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue
Pakistan Trade, Investment Symposium held in China
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-9
Hot, dry weather forecast for Sindh
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members
Current Account records surplus of $619 mln in March
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b
Stock markets rally, oil prices drop on easing Middle East fears
More Stories From Pakistan
-
National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) recovers 121 kg drugs2 minutes ago
-
DC displeased with slow recovery of revenue3 minutes ago
-
'No to Plastic' campaign launched to combat pollution: Marriyum Aurangzeb7 minutes ago
-
Gillani calls for legislation to reduce plastic consumption, promote recycling7 minutes ago
-
WASA cuts off 60 sewerage connections7 minutes ago
-
SC dismisses appeal against re-polling in PP-97 minutes ago
-
28 arrested for non-compliance of official prices of roti, naan32 minutes ago
-
MoU inked to provide skill based training to BISP beneficiaries' family members26 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat conducts crackdown on price violators42 minutes ago
-
WASA disconnects 147 connections, recovers over Rs 4.2m42 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt working to improve people's quality of life: minister42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Iran agree to increase volume of bilateral trade to $10b45 minutes ago