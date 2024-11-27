Walk marks International Day for Elimination of Violence against Women

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) An awareness walk was held to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, here on Wednesday.

District Women Protection Officer Kanwal Shahzadi led the walk while a large number of women belonging to different walks of life participated.

They were carrying banners, placards and posters inscribed with different slogans about ending violence against women.

Shahzadi said protection of women's rights is the joint responsibility of society; therefore, every individual should be aware of respecting women and giving them a rightful place in society. She said that our religion islam prohibits oppression and violence against women, therefore we should play our role to prevent such negative steps.