Walk Marks National Disaster Awareness Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 07:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The Civil Defence Department and Rescue-1122 observed National Disaster Awareness Day here on Tuesday to mark the catastrophic earthquake on October 8, 2005.
The Civil Defence Department held a walk from its office to Circuit House via Bilal Road and Sitara Tower, while Rescue-1122 arranged a walk at GTS Chowk.
Officials of Civil Defence, Volunteers, Rescue 1122 and civil society participated in the walks.
Speaking to the participants, District Emergency Officer Zafar Iqbal said that the objective of the event was to express solidarity with the families who lost their members in the earthquake on October 8, 2005.
He said that safety of lives and properties of the public was the basic priority of Rescue-1122.
He urged people to attend training sessions held by Rescue-1122 about first aid during natural calamities. This will help them save people during emergencies, he added.
Rescue-1122 also held a workshop at its Rescue station, in which awareness was provided about fire safety, first aid. Later, pamphlets were distributed among the people.
