Open Menu

Walk Organised To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Walk organised to express solidarity with Kashmiris

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) The Unique Group of Institutions (UGIs) organised a Kashmir Solidarity Day walk here, led by Group Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram.

The walk, which began at the Unique school 111-A campus and concluded at the Unique Head Office 106-A, echoed with slogans of "Kashmir Banega Pakistan," expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

During his speech, Chairman Prof. Abdul Manan Khurram said that Kashmir is the "jugular vein of Pakistan". He reiterated the group's demand for a swift resolution to the Kashmir issue, in line with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

He further affirmed that Kashmir is an integral part of Pakistan and that the struggle will persist until the issue is resolved. Prof. Khurram also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Kashmiri mothers and sisters, highlighting their unwavering determination in the pursuit of freedom.

The event was attended by Vice Chairman Afif Ashraf Siddiqui, Rector Prof. Amjad Ali Khan, Director Prof. Waseem Anwar Chaudhry, Additional Director Muhammad Abdullah, and a large number of students and faculty members from the Unique Group.

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed attends graduation ceremony of 25th cohort of Rashid bin Sae ..

2 hours ago
 EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fin ..

EU court dismisses Poland's complaints over EU fines

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Democratic Republic of Tim ..

3 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Republic of Turkiye

3 hours ago
 UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 tril ..

UAE's foreign trade hit all-time-high of AED3 trillion by end of 2024: Mohammed ..

3 hours ago
 New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for T ..

New Zealand cricket team arrives in Pakistan for Tri-nation series

4 hours ago
Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse ac ..

Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

4 hours ago
 Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes ..

Prince Karim Aga Khan of Ismaili Community passes away in Lisbon

4 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues s ..

Sharjah Consultative Council committee continues supporting emirate's comprehens ..

5 hours ago
 Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum ..

Emirates Global Aluminium joins Dubai Future Forum’s network of sponsors

5 hours ago
 UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate hu ..

UAE Team ADQ partners with Analog to accelerate human performance through AI

5 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human F ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Zayed Award for Human Fraternity ceremony

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan