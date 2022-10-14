UrduPoint.com

Walk Organized In Connection With White Cane Protection Day

Faizan Hashmi Published October 14, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Directorate General of Special Education, Ministry of Human Rights organized a walk for visually impaired in connection with "White Cane Protection Day".

A large number of people with visual disabilities, teachers, students, NGOs, social workers, media, religious scholars, intellectuals, human rights representatives and civil society organizations participated in the walk which started from China Chowk and culminated at D Chowk. Participants were carrying banners and placards to highlight the importance of the white stick.

Sheikh Azhar Sajjad, Director General (Special Education) while talking about the historical background of "White Cane Protection Day" said that the first law for the right of the visually impaired to travel freely with a white cane was passed in 1930 in the United States of America.

Chief Guest Abdul Sattar, Director General, Social Welfare, Ministry of Human Rights highlighted the importance of the day and said that common people can play their role in making footpaths and roads easier for visually impaired persons.

