Walk Organized In Gujar Khan Area Against Kite Flying

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Walk organized in Gujar Khan area against kite flying

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) Rawalpindi district police on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khalid Hamdani here on Saturday organized a walk in Gujar Khan area to sensitize the masses regarding the hazards and prevention of kite flying.

The awareness walk was conducted in the jurisdiction of Gujar Khan Police Station.

A large number of traders, students, citizens and SDPO Gujar Khan, SHO Gujar Khan Police Station, other police officers participated in the awareness walk.

The aim of the walk was to provide awareness to the citizens about the harms of the kite flying and its prevention.

Special awareness pamphlets were distributed during the walk and awareness banners were also displayed at different points.

The kite flying is a dangerous game and it’s a crime. After the amendment in the law, kite flying is a non-bailable crime, which could be punished with imprisonment from 03 to 07 years and a fine of Rs 500,000 to 5 million.

Rawalpindi district police are utilizing all available resources to prevent kite flying, the CPO said adding, the civil society, citizens especially parents should come forward and play a role to discourage kite flying.

