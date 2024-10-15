Walk organized on "White cane safety day"

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Special education Center here on Tuesday organized a walk on “White Cane Safety Day” in which people belonging to different walks of life, blind persons, teachers and children participated.

The participants were holding white canes.

The walk was started from Ali town and culminated at Press club.

Talking to media persons, the teachers said the purpose of observing the day was to highlight problems and rights of visually impaired persons.

The participants were holding panels inscribed with slogans in favour of the blind persons.