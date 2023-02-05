UrduPoint.com

Walk Organized To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Published February 05, 2023

Walk organized to express solidarity with Kashmiris

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :A walk was organized in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day under the leadership of Commissioner Raja Jahangir Anwar.

Officials and staff of government departments, students, scouts, officials from civil defense, Rescue 1122, the health department, police, and political and social personalities were present in large numbers in the walk that started from DC Chowk and concluded at Farid Gate.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners with slogans against the brutality being committed by the Indian armed forces in Occupied Kashmir were inscribed.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Raja Jahangir Anwar said that Kashmir Solidarity Day was being celebrated all over the world to raise voices for Kashmiris.

He said that human rights were being violated in Occupied Kashmir.

Commissioner Bahawalpur said that India had violated its own constitution and changed the status of Occupied Kashmir.

He said that Illegally Occupied Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and the struggle for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir will continue on every political and diplomatic forum. On this occasion, the rally participants waved the Kashmir and Pakistani flags and sang national anthems.

