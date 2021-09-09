UrduPoint.com

Walk Organized To Spread Awareness On Physiotherapy

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 01:09 PM

Walk organized to spread awareness on physiotherapy

A walk was organized in connection with World Physiotherapy Day (WPD) at District Headquarters Hospital here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) ::A walk was organized in connection with World Physiotherapy Day (WPD) at District Headquarters Hospital here Thursday.

CEO Health Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Faisal Raza, Dr. Saqib, young doctors and paramedics participated in the walk.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Dr. Mehr said WPD is celebrated all over the world.

He said purpose of the walk was to spread awareness among people about importance of physiotherapy.

He said physiotherapy department at DHQ Hospital was working for the last three years. The department had all the necessary instruments and equipments to hold physiotherapy of patients.

He said physiotherapy was equally useful for both children and adults. "Patients may need physiotherapy before and after the operation" he said, adding there was no department that does not require physiotherapy.

Related Topics

World Young May Media All

Recent Stories

Pindi to get four new dams for irrigating 4,500 ac ..

Pindi to get four new dams for irrigating 4,500 acres land

34 seconds ago
 Taliban Ban Holding Protests in Afghanistan Withou ..

Taliban Ban Holding Protests in Afghanistan Without Authorization - Interior Min ..

4 minutes ago
 S.Korea's tax revenue grows on economic recovery

S.Korea's tax revenue grows on economic recovery

4 minutes ago
 Multan commissioner for exemplary cleanliness arra ..

Multan commissioner for exemplary cleanliness arrangements in city

4 minutes ago
 Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad to ..

Qatari Deputy Prime Minister to visit Islamabad today

14 minutes ago
 Govt releases Rs18,188.384 million for NTDC/PEPCO ..

Govt releases Rs18,188.384 million for NTDC/PEPCO projects

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.