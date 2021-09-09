Walk organized to spread awareness on physiotherapy

A walk was organized in connection with World Physiotherapy Day (WPD) at District Headquarters Hospital here Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) ::A walk was organized in connection with World Physiotherapy Day (WPD) at District Headquarters Hospital here Thursday.

CEO Health Dr. Mehr Iqbal, MS DHQ Hospital Dr. Faisal Raza, Dr. Saqib, young doctors and paramedics participated in the walk.

Talking to media persons on the occasion, Dr. Mehr said WPD is celebrated all over the world.

He said purpose of the walk was to spread awareness among people about importance of physiotherapy.

He said physiotherapy department at DHQ Hospital was working for the last three years. The department had all the necessary instruments and equipments to hold physiotherapy of patients.

He said physiotherapy was equally useful for both children and adults. "Patients may need physiotherapy before and after the operation" he said, adding there was no department that does not require physiotherapy.