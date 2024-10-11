Walk organized to spread awareness regarding dengue

(@FahadShabbir)

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The District Headquarter Hospital (DHQ) here on Friday organized a walk to spread awareness regarding dengue fever among the people.

Deputy Commissioner, Safi Ullah Gondal led the walk from DHQ to Rescue 1122 station.

The DC urged the people to ensure the cleanliness of offices and homes and remove stagnant water around the buildings to control the spread of the dengue virus.

He urged the people to cooperate with the district administration and health department in that regard.

Pamphlets containing awareness material regarding the disease were distributed among the people on the walk.

APP/mah/378