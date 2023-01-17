UrduPoint.com

Walk Regarding 'Hepatitis' Disease Held At UoS:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2023 ) :University of Sargodha Medical Complex and Research Center organized a walk as part of the Hepatitis Control Awareness Campaign here on Tuesday.

The event aimed to provide awareness regarding hepatitis disease, preventive measures and treatment.

The walk was led by Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas, while Director University Medical Complex and Research Center Professor Dr. Ilyas Tariq, Professor Dr. Ghulam Yasin, Dean Faculty of Agriculture Professor Dr Athar Nadeem, Principal College of Pharmacy Dr.

Usman Minhas, Principal Law College Dr. Atika Lohani, Resident Officer Faheem Arshad, presidents of various departments, teachers, staff members and students were present in large numbers.

The walk was started from Wazir Agha library and culminated at University Fountain chowk.

Addressing the participants, the Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas said that creating awareness about all types of hepatitis was the most important need of the hour."We could prevent from the disease by adopting preventive measures and paying attention to treatment", he added.

