Walk, Seminar Held In Connection With Human Rights Day

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 01:45 PM

Walk, seminar held in connection with Human Rights Day

A walk and seminar were held in connection with Human Rights Day in Aurakzai district to create awareness among masses about human rights and strongly condemned the Indian government for committing atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) :A walk and seminar were held in connection with Human Rights Day in Aurakzai district to create awareness among masses about human rights and strongly condemned the Indian government for committing atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir.

A large number of people including students, lawyers, trade unions and officials of the district administration participated.

The speakers said the fascist Indian government had wreaked havoc with international conventions and laws by usurping rights of Kashmiri people.

They said people of Kashmir were under siege for the last 130 days as result of lockdown and curfew, adding that the people had been deprived of all basic necessities like hospitals and education and foods etc.

They said Indian forces and the Modhi government had established an example by flagrantly abusing human rights in the Occupied Kashmir valley, but human rights organizations had kept silence.

They also lauded Prime Minister Imran Khan for presenting Kashmir issue on international forums in unprecedented manner.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of Pak Army and strongly condemned India for committing crimes against innocent Kashmiris.

Human Rights Day is observed every year on December 10, the day on which the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

