Walk, seminar held in connection with World Antibiotic Day

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2022 ) :An awareness walk and seminar in connection with the World Antibiotic Day were held at the DHQ Narowal.

Addressing the participants, District Health Officer Dr Muhammad Zahid Randhawa and District Coordinator of National Program Dr Naveed Haider urged people to stop unnecessary use of antibiotics.

CEO Health Dr Khalid asked the participants to cooperate in creating awareness amongpeople so that every citizen could get guidance about basic principles of health.