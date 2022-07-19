Walk, seminar in connection with "World Census Day" on Wednesday

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2022 | 08:33 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A walk and seminar in connection with World Census Day will be organized in connection with "World Census Day" here on Tuesday.

According to the handout, an awareness walk will be held from Old Campus to Hyderabad Press Club at about 08:30 a.

m and a seminar will also be organized at HPC Auditorium at about 10 a.m.

Speakers will shed light on the importance of population census on the basis of which resources are being distributed among administrative units.

