Walk Taken Out To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris
Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) On the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day, a walk was held under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar.
Representatives from various government departments, students, civil defense, Rescue 1122, health department, police, civil society, and media were present at the walk that started from the Deputy Commissioner's office and concluded at the GPO Chowk.
The participants raised banners and placards expressing solidarity with their Kashmiri brothers and condemning the Indian atrocities in Kashmir.
Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Sarwar expressed that the Indian forces have unleashed mountains of tyrannies in occupied Kashmir and are violating human rights.
He stated that the sacrifices of Kashmiris will not go in vain and Kashmir will be free.
Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City Adeel Khan and Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar Ahmed Sher Gondal also expressed their views on the occasion.
