Walk-through Gates At Jinnah Garden Out-of-order

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 05:53 PM

Walk-through gates installed at both entrance points of historic Jinnah Garden commonly known as Company Bagh have been lying out-of-order since one year

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Walk-through gates installed at both entrance points of historic Jinnah Garden commonly known as Company Bagh have been lying out-of-order since one year.

Alarm of both walk-through gates installed at main entrance on Club Road and back entrance on Bilal Road was silent when someone passes through it.

Bagh-e-Jinnah was the oldest garden of the city where a large number of people including businessmen, officers, women, children and elders visit daily in the morning and evening time for walk and exercise.

Jinnah Garden was also considered as best recreational place of the city where educational trips of various educational institutes come but there are no proper security arrangements in the garden.

When contacted, Assistant Director/Incharge Jinnah Garden Sana said that some technical faults had occurred in the walk-through gates and related company had been contacted for removing the faults.

Both walk-through gates would soon be made functional, she hoped.

