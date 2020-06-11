UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk Through Sanitizer Gate Installed At Judicial Complex

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 02:14 PM

Walk through sanitizer gate installed at Judicial Complex

The Town-3 administrator, Mian Anisur Rehman, chief focal person Narullah Shah on Thursday installed smart walk through sanitizer gate at Sessions Court Judicial Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Town-3 administrator, Mian Anisur Rehman, chief focal person Narullah Shah on Thursday installed smart walk through sanitizer gate at Sessions Court Judicial Complex.

The gate was installed for people entering through Town-3 into Judicial Complex. Through the gate people would be sanitized with chlorine spray so that chances of infection from coronavirus could be minimized.

Related Topics

From Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 849 new coronavirus recoveries

58 seconds ago

IHC restrains federal govt from taking action on S ..

19 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek counterpart discuss regi ..

46 minutes ago

China announces 11 new COVID-19 cases

46 minutes ago

Al Bowardi, Canadian Minister of Defence discuss j ..

46 minutes ago

Russian Investigators Initiate Criminal Case Again ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.