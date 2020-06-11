Walk through sanitizer gate installed at Judicial Complex

The Town-3 administrator, Mian Anisur Rehman, chief focal person Narullah Shah on Thursday installed smart walk through sanitizer gate at Sessions Court Judicial Complex

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :The Town-3 administrator, Mian Anisur Rehman, chief focal person Narullah Shah on Thursday installed smart walk through sanitizer gate at Sessions Court Judicial Complex.

The gate was installed for people entering through Town-3 into Judicial Complex. Through the gate people would be sanitized with chlorine spray so that chances of infection from coronavirus could be minimized.