Walk To Be Held On World TB Day
Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:26 PM
Government TB center Khairpur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to hold a walk to mark the world TB day on March 25
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Government TB center Khairpur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to hold a walk to mark the world TB day on March 25.
The walk will start from Khairpur Medical College and will end at district hospital Khairpur.
The aim of the walk is to give awareness about T.B. and also to fight against the disease and not to give up, said IGHDS Coordinator Keenjhar Nazeer here on Wednesday.
The walk will be attended by Ulemas, representatives of local union councils, doctors, paramedical and people from all walk of life.