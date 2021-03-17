UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Walk To Be Held On World TB Day

Umer Jamshaid 20 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 09:26 PM

Walk to be held on World TB day

Government TB center Khairpur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to hold a walk to mark the world TB day on March 25

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Government TB center Khairpur in collaboration with Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) to hold a walk to mark the world TB day on March 25.

The walk will start from Khairpur Medical College and will end at district hospital Khairpur.

The aim of the walk is to give awareness about T.B. and also to fight against the disease and not to give up, said IGHDS Coordinator Keenjhar Nazeer here on Wednesday.

The walk will be attended by Ulemas, representatives of local union councils, doctors, paramedical and people from all walk of life.

Related Topics

World Khairpur March All From Government

Recent Stories

UK envoy calls on Sindh Minister for Industries

21 seconds ago

FPCCI delegation calls on Chief Minister

23 seconds ago

US Lost $1.1 Trillion in Travel Economic Output in ..

24 seconds ago

International Equestrian Conference highlights lat ..

26 minutes ago

'Planting a king': South Africans mourn Zulu monar ..

26 seconds ago

US police: suspect said Atlanta spa attacks 'not r ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.