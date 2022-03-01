Walk to mark Civil Defence day held

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration and Civil Defence department jointly organized a walk to mark the International Civil Defence Day, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Umar Sher Chattha, Director Civil Defence Lahore, Shahid Kiyani led the walk which started from Nasir Bagh while the participants held banners, placards to raise public awareness.

The walk concluded at Town Hall, Mall raod.

The DC, while addressing the gathering at the outset of the walk, said that Civil Defence personnel performed their duties diligently and added that the day was observed to highlight the importance of the civil defence.

"Lets promise to develop strong coordination among ourselves to serve the nation in all times", he concluded