UrduPoint.com

Walk To Mark Civil Defence Day Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 01, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Walk to mark Civil Defence day held

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The district administration and Civil Defence department jointly organized a walk to mark the International Civil Defence Day, here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Lahore, Umar Sher Chattha, Director Civil Defence Lahore, Shahid Kiyani led the walk which started from Nasir Bagh while the participants held banners, placards to raise public awareness.

The walk concluded at Town Hall, Mall raod.

The DC, while addressing the gathering at the outset of the walk, said that Civil Defence personnel performed their duties diligently and added that the day was observed to highlight the importance of the civil defence.

"Lets promise to develop strong coordination among ourselves to serve the nation in all times", he concluded

Related Topics

Lahore Nasir Bagh All From Defence Day

Recent Stories

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned ab ..

Amitabh’s cryptic tweet leaves fans concerned about his health

21 minutes ago
 Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during l ..

Covid-19 claims 18 more lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours

43 minutes ago
 PM unveils major relief package for masses

PM unveils major relief package for masses

53 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partners ..

U Microfinance Bank Enters into Strategic Partnership with MCB Bank

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 March 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 1st March 2022

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>