Walk To Mark "World Blood Donor Day" Held

June 14, 2023

Walk to mark "World Blood Donor Day" held

To mark "World Blood Donor Day", a walk was held at the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology here on Wednesday

Several health professionals, experts and representatives of civil society attended the walk which was organized by the Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC), Lab Diagnostic System and Global Marketing Service.

The walk was aimed at raising public understanding of the value of blood donation and its significant contribution to saving lives.

Speaking on the occasion, Iram Nadeem Rana and Farzana Rizwan expressed their gratitude to the organisers for their efforts and praised them for their commitment to this worthwhile cause.

"Their commitment and passion played a crucial role in fostering an atmosphere in which the value of blood donation could be successfully explained and appreciated", they said.

They said that the walk will give a message to raise awareness about blood donation and its potential to save lives.

