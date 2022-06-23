Walk to observe World Drug Day on Sunday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :Ministry of Narcotics Control alongwith other stakeholders would hold a walk to observe the World Drug Day here on Sunday.

According to details, the walk would be held here at Gulistan-e-Fatima Park G-7/3 adjacent to Marghalla road.

The general public would also be engaged in the walk as to highlight the consequences of drug abuse under the theme of 'Addressing drug challenges in health and humanitarian crises' set by the United Nations.