Walk, webinar pays tribute to women

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :The Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) celebrated the International Women's Day, here on Monday.

The Department of Botany and the Directorate of Student Affairs, in collaboration with the Intermediate Section, organised a walk in front of the Admin Block.

The theme of the walk was "Women in Leadership, achieving an equal future in Covid-19 world".

Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq was chief guest and MPA Firdous Rai was guest of honor.

Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli, director Advance Studies, Rizwana Tanveer Randhawa, Controller Examination, Asma Aziz, director Student Affairs, all coordinators, in-charges/chairpersons, faculty members and students actively participated in the walk.

MPA Firdous Rai praised the role of female leaders and front-line health workers in response to the challenging environment of COVID-19 pandemic.

Vice Chancellor Dr Robina Farooq emphasised the role of women in every walk of life.

She saluted the courage and success of all brave ladies who contributed to the betterment and progress of the country.

She also highlighted the issues and problems that women are facing in their lives.

Director Advanced Studies Dr Zill-e-Huma Nazli and In-charge, Department of Botany also got their views recorded in the context of the theme of the walk.

Meanwhile, Department of business Administration, in collaboration with the Department of English, organised a one-day webinar on "Impact of Covid-19 Pandemic on Women Entrepreneurs" in the video conference room of GC Women University, Faisalabad.

The chief guest was Dr Nausheen Syed, treasurer GC Women University, Faisalabad and Qamar Shahzadi, In-charge, Public Administration Department, attended the webinar as the guest of honour. The event focused on challenges faced by women entrepreneurs during Covid-19 pandemic.