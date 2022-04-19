Walking at night during Ramazan trending in twin-cities

Residents of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have made it a habit of walking and jogging at night after getting done with Tarawih prayers during the holy month of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Residents of the twin-cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have made it a habit of walking and jogging at night after getting done with Tarawih prayers during the holy month of Ramazan.

A resident of Chaklala Scheme-III told APP that he used to walk in the nearest park early in the morning on daily basis before the start of Ramazan. However, he said, "I have changed my routine due to Ramazan. Now I walk for at least half an hour daily after Tarawih prayers." Walking is a very healthy activity that offers many health benefits, said a resident of Satellite Town. "We made a terrible mistake by eating more than usual at Iftar which makes us lethargic. Moreover, low energy levels bar us from taking a walk at day while fasting. That's why, I go out for a nice walk along with my family at night," he added.

A nutritionist in F-11 Markaz, Muhammad Iqbal said: "In Ramazan, majority of people cut down their physical activities that can increase the risk of developing conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, and some cancers. All these health risks can be averted by taking a daily walk of just 30 minutes. Walk also offers additional benefits such as increased cardiovascular fitness, strong bones, low body fat, and boosted muscle power and endurance."However, park timings act as a barrier for people to continue their walk routine at night as all the parks in Rawalpindi are closed down at 10:00PM. The citizens have demanded the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) to extend the park timings at least till 12:00AM.