Walking Track Of Tilla Jogian To Be Great Attraction For Adventure Loving Tourists: CM's Advisor

Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism, Asif Mehmood has said that walking track at Tilla Jogian would prove to be great attraction for the adventure loving tourists while 24 kilometer long jeep track would also be constructed and four kilometer long hiking track.

He said this while presiding over a meeting here on Tuesday to review the progress on the construction of hiking track in Tilla Jogian.

Secretary Tourism Ehsanullah Bhutta, Managing Director TDCP Tanvir Jabbar, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Jhelum attended the meeting through video link. The meeting was informed that the hiking track would be accessible from both Qilla Rohtas and Dangri.

He expressed dissatisfaction over the difficult track from Tilla Jogian via Bhet said that Dangri to Tilla Jogian track was long but easy and accessible.

The hiking track will link jeep track, he added.

The Advisor further directed to install signboards on the track where it has been completed. He said that whole day would be required to cross 4 km track. He said that cattle and other animals should not come on the track.

Asif Mehmood also directed to take measures to protect the track in the rainy season. He said that Tilla Jogian walking track was a difficult but very attractive. The hiking track would be constructed with an estimate cost of Rs 41 million.

Secretary Tourism Ehsanullah Bhutta directed the MD TDCP, XEN Building Jhelum and other officers concernedto inspect the route. He said that there should be a rest area on the track.

