Walks and seminars held to mark the anti-dengue day

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :On the instructions of the Punjab government, Anti-Dengue Day was observed in the Rawalpindi district like other districts of the province.

All government, semi-government departments, institutions and organization premises were cleaned besides holding special walks and seminars to create awareness among the masses against dengue and to adopt precautionary measures for protection from the disease.

In connection with Dengue prevention day, a seminar was held at the Govt Viqar U Nisa University for Women to aware the students fight against dengue.

Addressing the participants of the seminar, Commissioner Rawalpindi Laiqat Ali Chatta as Chief guest said that it was the obligation of everybody to participate in the war against dengue and this was the sole way to overcome it.

He said that government cannot fight dengue individually without public support and the public will have to stand shoulder by shoulder with the government.

Speaking on the occasion PML N leader Barrister Danial Chauadary said that it was the responsibility of every citizen to play his role in controlling dengue and protecting citizens from this dangerous disease by adopting all precautionary measures and taking steps for ensuring cleanliness and letting no place wet or stagnant water anywhere around them.

He further said that nations unitedly confront the challenges in times of test to survive like a live nation in the world.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi Waste Management Company organized a walk for creating awareness among the people which was participated by the officials of RWMC staff.

The participants of the walk were carrying banners and posters bearing precautionary measures against dengue and urging the citizens to maintain cleanliness in and around their homes.

CEO RWMC Rana Sajid Safdar, while addressing the participants of the walk, said that the Punjab government initiated untiring efforts by mobilizing all government departments and agencies and utilizing all available resources to save citizens' precious lives from dengue.

He said that a hectic and massive campaign had been started in the province to eliminate the larvae in all rural and urban areas of the province.

The RWMC also distributed pamphlets among citizens in Union Councils Kataria and Sadiqabad to highlight the importance of dengue prevention day and create awareness among them.

Similarly, the district health authority also organised a special walk and seminar to create awareness among citizens against dengue.

To mark the significance of the dengue prevention day and create awareness among the masses, the CEO health authority Dr Ijaz and the Director of Health Dr Ansar Ishaq highlighted the dangers of the dengue virus and advised precautionary measures for safeguarding people from this disease at a seminar held at the health office.