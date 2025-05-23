Open Menu

Wall Chalking At Govt Hospitals, Colleges' Walls To Be Stopped

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2025 | 09:29 PM

The direction has been issued to remove all kinds of banners and posters from walls of government hospitals and colleges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The direction has been issued to remove all kinds of banners and posters from walls of government hospitals and colleges.

Official sources said that a letter has been issued to the concerned quarters that wall chalking should be stopped immediately from government hospitals and colleges.

A letter has been issued to government medical universities, colleges, medical superintendents and administrative heads across Punjab in this connection, they said.

It is worth mentioning here that the Punjab Chief Minister has ordered the removal of banners and posters from government hospitals. On the instructions of the Chief Minister's Secretariat, the Specialized Department has issued the letter.

