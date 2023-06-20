UrduPoint.com

Wall-chalking, Plastic Bags To Be Completely Banned In Karachi: Mayor Karachi

Muhammad Irfan Published June 20, 2023 | 09:06 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that Karachi will be made a 'Clean & Green' city after removing wall-chalking and banning plastic bags in the city by ensuring strict implementation of laws.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of departmental heads after reaching the KMC head office on Tuesday.

He said that one window operation will be started to provide services and other facilities.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Salman Abdullah Murad said that we thank the citizens of Karachi for the trust they have placed in us.

He said that his first priority is to stabilize Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) financially while cleaning of drains is the topmost challenge at this time, therefore measures should be taken to deal with the rains of the monsoon season. The citizens will see a change, in the next hundred days, he added.

On this occasion, Deputy Mayor Karachi Salman Abdullah Murad and Municipal Commissioner KMC Syed Afzal Zaidi were also present.

Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab received a warm welcome on his arrival at the head office of KMC with deputy mayor Salman Abdullah Murad as the officers and other employees of KMC greeted and showered with rose petals.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that in order to improve the basic infrastructure of the city, maintenance of roads and provision of street lights will be done on a priority basis. KMC hospitals will be improved so that citizens can get proper medical facilities there, he added.

The Mayor of Karachi said that various projects will be started under public-private partnership for the improvement of the city so that the private sector can be included in the works of construction and development of the city.

Earlier Mayor Karachi and the deputy mayor visited the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where they laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

Talking to the media at Mazar-e-Quaid, Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that we will take everyone on board to improve the city. People's Party has always made service to the people as its motto and construction and development works will be done in consultation with all stakeholders.

