Wall Chalking Wiped Out: ICT Admin Cracks Down On City Defacement, 5 Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration has launched a city-wide campaign to enforce the ban on wall chalking in public spaces.
According to the spokesman of ICT administration here, this move aims to put an end to the defacement of city walls for promotional campaigns.
In this regard, the Assistant Commissioner Saddar zone took action against wall-chuckers and removed wall chalking from the Srinagar highway. The wall chalking, which was primarily done by property dealers, has been a persistent problem in the Federal Capital, he said.
However, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, has ordered strict action against those involved in wall chalking.
Memon has instructed all Assistant Commissioners to ensure the implementation of the ban on wall-choking.
In a recent action, 5 shopkeepers were arrested by the AC Saddar zone for wall chalking and violating the official rate list. This move sends a strong message that the authorities are committed to maintaining the city's aesthetic appeal.
The ICT administration's efforts to enforce the ban on wall chalking are part of a broader initiative to beautify the city. By keeping the streets free of unsightly wall chalking, the authorities aim to create a more pleasant environment for residents and visitors alike.
